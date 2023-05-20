Mexico City airport suspends operations due to volcano activity

The international airport of Mexico City temporarily suspended operations this Saturday after ash fall was recorded due to activity of the Popocatépetl volcano.

The volcano, located in central Mexico on the borders of the State of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla, emitted fumaroles and incandescent content during Friday night and early Saturday morning, the Mexican government’s Civil Protection reported.

However, the authorities maintained the current alert level at “Yellow Phase 2”, which contemplates the fall of ash and incandescent material near the crater, although it does not order an evacuation of the surrounding populations.

Airport authorities said in a statement posted on Facebook that the terminal “closed operations as of 04:25 (10:25 GMT) on Saturday”.

“We are carrying out the review and cleaning of runways and taxiways,” he added.

The Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), located in Zumpango, near Mexico City, also announced the temporary closure of operations.



The Popocatépetl volcano is monitored at all times, 365 days a year due to the risk that its activity represents for the population living in surrounding areas.

AFP