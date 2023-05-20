Three daspos were signed by the Catania Quaestor against those responsible for the attack on the referee during the Asd Rsc Riposto-Super Giovane Castelbuono football match at the Comandante Luigi Averna stadium on 30 April. The recipients are two security service workers and an accompanying manager of the Asd Rsc Riposto who according to the indictment threatened, insulted, pulled and beat the referee and his first assistant to such an extent that they were forced to request intervention of the carabinieri and to have recourse to the care of the doctors of the Giarre hospital.