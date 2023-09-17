The Zócalo of Mexico City was dressed up this September 16 to witness the traditional military parade led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where more than 14,000 elements of the Mexican armed forces marched through the central square of the Mexican capital to commemorate the Independence Day of the Aztec country.

With the absence of representatives of the Legislative and Judicial Branch, as was the rule in past administrations, the current Mexican head of state toured the concentric streets of the capital while air force planes drew in the sky with the colors of the Mexican flag.

It has been 213 years since what was then a Spanish colony began a fight for independence to consolidate what the world knows today as Mexico.

In addition to the thousands of Mexican soldiers who participated in the parade, the López Obrador administration invited the armies of 19 “brother” countries to join the celebration. Colombia, China, Russia, Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Panama, Venezuela and Uruguay were some of the nations invited to parade.

It was the head of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, who was in charge of reciting a few words to commemorate the independence struggle of the Latin American country, in addition to adding a thank you to López Obrador for giving prominence to the army for ” support all Mexicans with all our capabilities.”

“To face any adversity, national unity must be strengthened. It is proven that we are stronger if we act together, if we promote collective effort, a solidarity trait that has always characterized us as Mexicans,” said Sandoval.

Planes fly overhead during the military parade to celebrate Independence Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, September 16, 2023. © Reuters / Raquel Cunha

On the other hand, the Mexican president, although he did not speak at the parade where he only limited himself to greeting the cameras and those present at the celebration, thanked the participation of the armed forces through a message on his X account.

“Long live Mexico! Death to corruption!”

On the night of September 15, Mexico commemorates the cry of Independence, where the head of State in turn, remembering what Miguel Hidalgo did in 1810, celebrates the history of the country and the national heroes who made the birth of the country possible. independent state.

Since the beginning of his mandate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has raised controversy among citizens, since in addition to praising the figure of historical figures in the country, as well as values ​​such as equality, freedom and justice, like all his predecessors, AMLO has added a protest section against racism, corruption and discrimination.

“Let discrimination die! Long live love! Long live our migrant brothers! (…) Long live Mexico!” exclaimed the Mexican president on the night of September 15 in Mexico City.

People attend the “Grito de Independencia” ceremony to commemorate Mexico’s independence from Spain, in the Zócalo square in central Mexico City, Mexico September 15, 2023. © Via Reuters / Presidency of Mexico

Divisions in the Mexican Government

The celebration of Mexican independence was characterized by the absence of representatives of both the Legislative and Judicial Powers in the formal acts of the Executive, a practice that, although not stipulated in the law, did correspond to a governmental tradition.

It was on September 14 when López Obrador announced in one of his morning conferences that he was not going to invite any representatives of the other government branches, arguing that they do not have “good relations”, also accusing them of “being against the people.”

The fracture between the different levels of Government in Mexico is clear, after the Supreme Court of Justice has rejected up to two times the electoral reform promoted by the president, which would disintegrate the figure of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to make way for a restructuring of the Mexican electoral authority. A move that generates controversy among a large sector of Mexicans.

With EFE and local media