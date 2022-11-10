Social media | President Biden: Elon Musk’s foreign connections are worth looking into

Joe Biden thinks it is reasonable that Musk’s connections to, for example, Saudi Arabia should be examined more closely.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s foreign cooperation patterns and relationships are worth examining, the US president thinks Joe Biden for journalists.

The president said his comments about a possible investigation did not mean Musk’s actions were necessarily inappropriate.

“Is he doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I hate that it’s worth looking at,” Biden said.

Last month, the US media reported that the Biden administration would have considered a possible national security investigation in connection with Musk’s Twitter transaction, among other things. Among other things Insider’s and Reuters according to the White House has denied the allegations.

The 44 billion dollar business transaction has been supported by at least a businessman belonging to the royal family of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s state investment fund.