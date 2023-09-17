MSeveral thousand people demonstrated in Prague on Saturday against the center-right government of Petr Fiala. Among other things, they accused the Czech government of caring more about the war in Ukraine than about its own people. The opposition party PRO, which is not represented in parliament, as the organizer spoke of more than 100,000 participants, the Czech news agency CTK of around 10,000 demonstrators.

“We don’t want an EU government”

Participants and speakers called on Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s liberal-conservative government to resign because it is doing nothing to combat inflation. “I’m here for our children,” said protester Hana Smolikova. “It’s about our future and I’m afraid of the future.”

Criticism of the EU and NATO as well as the Czech Republic’s military support for Ukraine was also loud. The party leader of the protest party PRO, which was founded only last year, Jindrich Rajchl, shouted from the stands: “We don’t want an EU government, an American or Ukrainian government, nor a Russian or Chinese government, but a government of the Czech Republic and the Czech citizens.” .

The Czech economy has been stagnating for a year. Inflation is falling only slowly from the high of 18 percent reached a year ago. Since the start of the Ukrainian war in February 2022, the Czech Republic has massively supported the government in Kiev with humanitarian and military aid.