One of the most competitive leagues that has been growing in recent years is the Major League Soccer. The American competition has hosted soccer players of international stature who are close to retirement; although it has also been the destination of Mexican players who want to try new airs.
For the present transfer market there are some Aztec elements that could abandon the MLS to return to MX League. Here we present to you which players it is.
One of the soccer players who could have the hours counted to return to Mexican soccer is Josecarlos Van Rankin. The winger did a good performance with the Portland Timbers, a team with which he reached the final, which he could not win.
Now, the footballer ended his loan with the US team and must report to Chivas, the group that owns his letter and who would not look down on his return.
Another of the Mexican elements that could be back in national football is the defender Oswaldo Alanís.
The bastion ended its loan with the San José Earthquakes, where coach Matías Almeyda directs, so now it must report with Chivas as soon as possible.
Due to the bad moment that the rojiblancos defenders have gone through, strategist Michel Leaño could give the go-ahead to stay with him for the next tournament.
The player Jurgen Damm He has a foot and a half outside of Atlanta United, a team where he did not finish giving the last stretch and left more doubts than answers.
According to the first reports, the Mexican sprinter has several ‘girlfriends’, among which Toluca and Cruz Azul stand out.
Another of the players who did not have a good time in MLS this year that is about to close is Rodolfo Pizarro.
The footballer who at the time was one of the prospects and with a better future projection, left to try his luck with Inter Miami.
Today he is considered one of the worst signings in the club’s brief history, a situation that Chivas and Monterrey seek to take advantage of in order to sign him. Until the moment in which this note is written, it is almost tied with the tapatíos.
Carlos Fierro had good performances in Mexico, especially with the Chivas. Now, the former San José Earthquakes player will not remain at the club, and the first reports suggest that he could have the opportunity to return to Liga MX, as long as there is a team that pays for his transfer.
The ‘Cube’ could have a new opportunity in Aztec football. After having been for a considerable time in the MLS, now the Mexican left the ranks of Atlanta United where he did not stand out, and his next destination would be in his native land.
