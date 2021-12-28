Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 27, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 25, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 23, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 21, 2021

BACK TO THE MX LEAGUE! ⚽? Josecarlos Van Rankin said goodbye to Portland Timbers and returned to Chivas. ▶ ️Check the details: https://t.co/78wPYwDvV8 pic.twitter.com/STjC93clFo – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) December 21, 2021

Now, the footballer ended his loan with the US team and must report to Chivas, the group that owns his letter and who would not look down on his return.

Oswaldo Alanís awaits Chivas decision on his future https://t.co/9TxWqVAh9M – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) December 28, 2021

The bastion ended its loan with the San José Earthquakes, where coach Matías Almeyda directs, so now it must report with Chivas as soon as possible.

Due to the bad moment that the rojiblancos defenders have gone through, strategist Michel Leaño could give the go-ahead to stay with him for the next tournament.

According to the first reports, the Mexican sprinter has several ‘girlfriends’, among which Toluca and Cruz Azul stand out.

The footballer who at the time was one of the prospects and with a better future projection, left to try his luck with Inter Miami.

Today he is considered one of the worst signings in the club’s brief history, a situation that Chivas and Monterrey seek to take advantage of in order to sign him. Until the moment in which this note is written, it is almost tied with the tapatíos.