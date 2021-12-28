Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Sandooq Al Watan celebrated, by default, via the Zoom platform, the graduation of 3 batches of participants in the “Emirati Programmer”, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, Hind Baqer, General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan, and the supporting bodies of the program The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and Aldar Properties, which aim to enhance the capabilities of programmers, and the position of the UAE as a global incubator for programmers.

During the ceremony, more than 1,000 participants graduated, distributed among 600 male and female students in the city of Al Dhafra who participated in the basic stage, which is an entry point for learning programming, as well as 200 male and female students from Al Dhafra and 214 male and female students participating in the advanced stage in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan praised the attention paid by the graduates to such a program, and their keenness to acquire knowledge and experience, which would qualify them to play an active role in the progress and prosperity of the UAE and enhance its global leadership in the fields.

He said: “The wise leadership in the UAE is keen to invest in building capabilities and competencies, which is a consistent and well-established approach laid down by the founders. The wise leadership believes that preparing a generation of scholars and qualified leaders who are able to continue to progress at a steady pace, in all fields and on all indicators, represents the right starting point for creating a better future and reaching the first position.

His Excellency congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their practical and professional career.

Hind Baqer

Hind Baqer, General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan, said: “Our celebration today of graduating a new batch of competencies and talents represents a distinguished addition to the achievements of Sandooq Al Watan, which contributes greatly to the qualification of generations of future leaders who will continue the path of development, progress and prosperity for our country, to ensure a bright future for our coming generations.” .

For his part, Abdel Moneim Saif Al Kindi, CEO of the Department of Human Resources, Technology and Corporate Support at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said: ADNOC is proud of its cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan by supporting the Fund’s efforts and initiatives that aim to provide a stimulating environment for school students that enables them to develop their capabilities. And acquiring advanced skills and experience in advanced technology applications and programming language that contribute to enhancing their competitiveness and future professional superiority in line with the directives of the wise leadership to develop young Emirati cadres and provide them with knowledge and technological skills to keep pace with the march of progress witnessed by our country at all levels.”

Abdel Moneim Al Kindi

He added, “ADNOC attaches great importance to investing in human resources, which are the backbone of the company and the main pillar of its success.”

New generation

Salwa Al-Muflihi, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Aldar Properties, said: “We are pleased to witness the graduation of a new generation capable and proficient in the language of the future after participating in the Emirati programmer program of Sandooq Al Watan. The continued success of this program is evidence of the creative abilities and latent talents of UAE students, and their desire to expand their academic and professional horizons to support the country’s growth and development process.

Salwa Al-Maflihi

Contributing to preparing and developing the next generation of local talent has always been one of our priorities at Aldar Properties, and we are pleased with the achievements made so far through our support and active cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan. We congratulate all the graduates on their success, and we look forward to seeing their effective contributions to strengthening our national economy by employing the skills they have acquired in this programme.”