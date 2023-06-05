Metropol, the recorder turned on to weaken the League: the plan

The cross-investigation into the case continues metropol relating to mock scoop de The Espresso and to the network built to put the Salvini League and make him lose electoral support. The new chapter of this intricate affair – we read in La Verità – reveals how it was possible that a Cosenza lawyer on the brink of failurewith the recorder turned on in your pocket, could sit at a table in one of the most exclusive hotels in Fly. Thus emerges an alarming picture, a cocktail of interests which intertwines between Freemasonry and politics and leading up to Castelvetrano (Trapani), homeland and refuge of the former fugitive Messina Moneyin fact, a lodge was discovered right in the village of boss of Cosa nostra.

Read also: Rai, Salvini stops the renewal of Damilano. Him behind the Russiagate hoax

Read also: Rai, Salvini wants to weaken Berlusconi. What’s behind the “off the fee”

In the fake scoop de the Espresso – continues La Verità – a central role is played by Gianluca Merandfor years considered one of the villains he dealt with funding wrongdoing for the League and that now, it turned out that more than for the Carroccio he worked for L’Espresso, wearing the cloths of the infiltrator or worse, of the agent provocateur. Well that lawyer had come to that forum for ruin the Carroccio, with the iPhone in recording mode. And he had arrived there somewhat impromptu, thanks to hers acquaintances Masonic and his hooks with politicsbut not that of Northern League origin but that of Pd area. His support, according to the reconstructions made by the investigators, would have been the former dem deputy Khalid Chaouki, who in addition to being the president of the Islamic Center of Italy, was also dedicated to Masonic rites and trade with the band of the metropol.

Subscribe to the newsletter

