The stations of the National Seismic Network of the National Center of Meteorology recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 – Richter in the eastern Philippine Sea at 15:19, according to UAE local time. According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the X platform.

The stations of the National Seismic Network affiliated with the National Center of Meteorology recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 – Richter in the eastern Philippine Sea at 15:19, corresponding to 02/12/2024 according to UAE local time. – National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) February 12, 2024