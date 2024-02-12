KTM also shows up

After the impressions made during the first official test session in Sepang, the KTM has passed the wait for the next tests scheduled in Qatar by revealing the livery of his RC16. There are few new features compared to last season, both from an aesthetic point of view and, above all, from a line-up point of view.

There will still be reconfirmed riders riding the official bikes of the Austrian manufacturer Jack Miller and Brad Binderwho present themselves with the clear objective of hindering the Ducatis in the race for the Riders' and Manufacturers' titles.

Miller's determination

An obviously not easy mission for the KTM duo, who arrived last year behind the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, which triumphed in the world championship. However, the environment of the Mattighofen team and the progress made in the second half of the season do nothing but motivate Miller: “2023 has been a year of learning and growth for me as a person and as a rider – declared the Australian on the occasion of the presentation of the new bike – towards the second half of the season we felt really comfortable with the bike and were able to start fighting for the positions we needed to be in. In KTM, and in my dealings especially in the racing department, when they find something or find a path, new ideas, better ideas and strategies, then they work hard to have them on the track as soon as possible. Having that power, that motivation and that support from the company is fantastic as a driver. In 2023 I wasn't able to achieve all the wishes I wanted. I have a new bucket list for 2024“.

Binder on the 'podium'

Improvements that were also noticed by his teammate Brad Binder, who came in fourth place in the last Riders' World Championship and was the only one outside of the Ducatisti present in the top-5. A final position that the South African believes he can strengthen, respecting the constant progress made over the last few seasons: “We have always improved over the years, 11th, 6th, 6th and 4th, so yes, I have no doubt that we will do better than the 4th place finish – he explained with conviction – last season was good, at times and difficult. I felt like we had more in our pocket. We have been much more competitive every weekend and have always been fighting for the podium. This season is where we can make a difference. It's great to start 2024, it will be my tenth season in KTM and it's been an amazing journey. We have always remained united and have always had the same goal. I think we've always gotten along really well together, and I'm really happy where I am. The only thing left to do is try to finish the job in MotoGP.”