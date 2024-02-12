The National Center of Meteorology, through its account on the X platform, called on the public this morning to be cautious, pay attention, and be aware of the development of the weather condition. In light of the weather conditions prevailing in the country.

He also called for alertness, anticipation of dangerous weather conditions, and monitoring of the development of the weather condition.

He also stressed the need to comply with the directives, advice and orders issued by the relevant authorities.

He warned to take the necessary measures and constantly stay informed about the development of the weather condition.

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be unstable, partly cloudy to cloudy, with some cumulus clouds and rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder in separate areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and winds of moderate speed, active and strong at times, with clouds raising dust. Dust leads to reduced horizontal visibility.