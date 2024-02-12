Trump and the NATO issue. Even Italy does not invest 2% of GDP as agreed

Donald Trump he shook Europe with that statement about possible Russian attacks. “You haven't paid, you're in arrears! No, we will not protect you. In fact, – Trump said during his rally in South Carolina – there I would encourage to do whatever the hell they want to you. You have to pay the bill“. Donald Trump's words on inciting Putin to attack NATO countries that do not contribute economically to the support of the Alliance – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – have sparked harsh criticism in Europe. The reactions were immediate. “We have one ferocious war on our borders. We must realize that Europe cannot be a giant of civilization and a military dwarf“, said Polish Prime Minister Tusk. And again: “The reckless statements on NATO security and solidarity between countries they do not bring peace to the world. They only serve Putin's interests”, reiterated the President of the European Council Charles Michael. The provocation raises the unresolved question of common European defense. “NATO remains ready to defend all its allies“, reacted the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

In the Italian government – continues Il Corriere – Maximum caution prevails. No official comment from Palazzo Chigi or from the Farnesina, where a crescendo of Trump declarations is expected as the vote approaches. Replying would not be appropriate, also for internal reasons: Salvini's congratulations to the former president have already arrived from the League for his first victory in the primariesthe field is mined, take sides or counter with America's possible number one it is not appropriate. But, they add from the Ministry of Defense, to date the mandatory contribution to NATO of 2% of GDP was not honored (we are around 1.38%), but economic contingencies must be considered, as Minister Crosetto has explained several times. It is clear that, they add, the theme of the common defense of the EU and a possible US disengagement on the European front will have to be addressed, because despite being in the election campaign today and speaking to the hearts of the Americans, Trump raises a topic that Obama himself had opened. And that definitely Italy as no country can face alone.