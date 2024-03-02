Kyiv resident Leonid Zakutenko sold poison via the Internet, which could have killed at least 130 people in the UK. This was reported on March 2 BBC.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian sent five parcels a week to Britain. He may be linked to at least 130 deaths in the kingdom. It is noted that Zakutenko was contacted through a figurehead, having placed an order with him.

According to the BBC, a Kiev resident used an online forum to sell the same substance as Canadian Kenneth Lowe, who was charged with 14 murders in December 2023. According to the agency, Zakutenko has been selling poison since at least November 2020. According to the publication, the chemical distributed by the Ukrainian can be sold legally in Britain, but suppliers must make sure that it will be used for legal purposes.

According to Professor Amrita Agluwalia, who analyzed the blood of the victims, since 2019, at least 133 people could have died from inhaling this substance.

On February 15, the Polish portal RMF24 reported that in Wroclaw in western Poland, a Ukrainian citizen was detained who was preparing sabotage in the city. As the portal clarifies, the detainee faces up to 12 years in prison.

Earlier, on January 15, it was reported that four saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, were taken to Moscow for investigative actions. As noted, Ukrainian militants surrendered at the end of August last year in the Bryansk region.