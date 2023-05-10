Metal object breaks through the roof of a house: “It could be a meteorite”

It broke through the roof of a house, leaving a deep crack on the bedroom floor. It is the metal object that fell on a house in New Jersey last Monday, which the US authorities are investigating. The object is 10 centimeters long and 16 wide and is “believed to be a meteorite” according to Hopewell Township Police. The hypothesis, still to be ascertained, is that it comes from the “Eta Aquaridi” swarm detached from Halley’s Comet, visible between April and the end of May.

It was found by Suzy Kop, daughter of the owner of the house. “I thank God my dad wasn’t here, nobody was there, we weren’t hurt or anything,” she told the CBS Philadelphia Kop, who at first she thought someone had thrown her from outside. “I touched the thing, because I thought it was a random rock, I don’t know, and it was hot,” she added. According to some experts, it is still not certain that the rock came from the meteor shower. “It’s certainly more intriguing to think that it is related to the extraterrestrial world than the possibility that, simply, a child next door could have thrown a stone on the roof,” said Derrick Pitts, an astronomer at the Franklin Institute.