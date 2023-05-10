Eurovision | Agencies, institutions and the church raved about Käärijä on social media

Helsinki Cathedral’s Käärijä bolero and hairstyle is perhaps the most surprising trick.

Wrapper the expected Eurovisa success has caused not only individual people but also agencies, companies, various other institutions and even the church to react with green colors. Some of the reactions are in a physical state, but the enthusiasm can be seen especially on social media.

Perhaps the most surprising of the Käärijä exploits on social media is the publication of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland’s community service on Twitter. In its tweet, the church published a picture of Finland’s most famous church, the Helsinki Cathedral on Senate Square.

The image was processed so that Käärijä’s well-known hairstyle was placed on top of the church tower. On the side of the church, the picture shows the sleeves of Käärijä’s bolero and the riveted collar at the base of the tower.

A couple for a day, various versions of the Käärijä symbols assembled from emojis have been seen on Facebook. Palm images, green balls and different-looking emoticons are most commonly used for them.

The craze was started by the principal of the Helsinki Vocational College Ville Ylikahri last Friday. He told In the case of HS that he thought about how to participate in the viusurieh, when the normal viusukazomo restaurant is under renovation. While thinking about it, he came up with the combination of the Käärijä emoji.

“Hands, green balls and a face with sunglasses were found there. I searched in vain for something that would have corresponded to potty hair, but there was none,” Ylikahri stated in the story.

Ylikahri is a board member of the owner company of the night club DTM he mentioned in his tweet.

Ylikahri’s invention immediately became a social hit. It has been made in numerous versions, varying the position of the palms, the number of balls and the face.

On the municipal side, Nurmijärvi’s way of considering Käärijä goes even deeper into Finnish culture than Eurovision. On Tuesday, on the first day of the semi-finals, the municipality published a picture on Facebook in which the coat of arms on the wall of the town hall has Alexis Kiven the images of the characters of the seven Jukola brothers have been replaced with seven Wrappers.

See also Traffic light coalition: What comes after the turning point? In the photo edited for Facebook, Outi Mäkelä, the mayor of Nurmijärvi, is presenting the new coat of arms.

Among well-known public institutions, Helsinki Central Library Oodi should be mentioned, which has subtly placed green balls in its Facebook and Twitter profile pictures.

Käärijä flair has also been seen in public construction projects. He appeared on the Twitter of the Kruunusilto construction project on the day of Käärijä’s semi-final.

Of the parties The most original attention is, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, an invention of the center. A graphic interpretation of Käärijä’s face and navel have been folded into the party’s symbol, the four-leaf clover.

Right in the physical environment, without a doubt, the most visible attention is at Helsinki’s main railway station. The stonemen standing by the main door got their bright green Käärijä boleros on already days before the first semi-final.