Meta fires 5% of the workforce with “lower performance”, about 3,600 workers

Meta has announced that it will lay off 5% of its workforce with “lower performance”, which represents some 3,600 workers, in order to prepare for “an intense year”, which will coincide with the start of the second Administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the company, informed employees of the decision to “fire lower-performing workers more quickly” in a note published on Tuesday in the company’s internal forum, to which American media had access.

Zuckerberg changes the rules of Facebook and Instagram and allows gay or trans people to be classified as “mentally ill”

“I have decided to raise the bar on performance management and fire underperforming employees faster. Normally, we fire people who do not meet expectations over the course of a year, but now we are making broader cuts based on performance during this cycle, with the intention of filling those positions in 2025,” reads the statement from the CEO.

Meta, which has more than 72,000 employees according to its most recent quarterly report, assured that employees affected by the layoffs will be notified before February 10 and will receive compensation. The cuts represent Meta’s biggest layoffs since it eliminated 21,000 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its workforce, in 2022 and 2023.

Furthermore, this decision comes after Zuckerberg announced that he will end his verification program for news and information published on his platform to activate a ‘community notes’ model, as Elon Musk’s X network does, where users Users provide more context to posts of questionable content.

It is a much less exhaustive and rigorous system – which deals more laxly with content that spreads hatred and conspiracy theories usually coming from the extreme right – and which, in many cases, is in line with extremes spread by Musk himself or with Trump, warns EFE.

Trumpist executives and ultra narrative: Zuckerberg’s turn that goes beyond the end of fact-checkers



“The recent election also seems like a cultural turning point toward prioritizing free speech, so we will return to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes,” argued Zuckerberg, who has grown closer to Trump in recent months. the point of even making donations to his imminent Government.