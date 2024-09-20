The presentation was made initiative so that the National Guard is part of the Defense. In the same way that we have often said that the judicial reform it’s a disaster that will have a high social, economic and political costwe must insist that the Incorporation of the GN into the Defense is essentialis an action that should be supported because it strengthens the consolidation of the only institution we have to work solidly in the public safetywithout it we are left with nothing.

As we said days ago, the National guard It is an institution in the process of creation, it is not a finished work. But it is the most important security institution in the country, with a citizen acceptance rate of 76 percent. It is said, to disqualify the National guard, This is proof of the failure of the security strategy or of the militarization of the country. But the National Guard is not the security strategy: it is an institution, an essential instrument for any public security strategy that wants to be successful.

It is evident that the security strategy has not worked and there will be major changes, in many cases 180 degrees, in the administration SheinbaumBut any change in strategy requires the presence of the only federal public security institution in the country. And let’s not fool ourselves: the high and middle commands, the majority of the elements of the National Guard, come from the Mexican army, they will have to be trained and grow in their new vision and responsibility, but there is simply no one to replace them if it were decided that they should return to their duties in the armed forces.

It is not about militarizing public life. Many of the police forces in the world’s democracies have public security forces that are militarized and are part of their defense departments: the Italian Carabinieri (perhaps the closest model to our GN), the French Gendarmerie, the Spanish Civil Guard, the Chilean Carabinieri, the Argentine Gendarmerie, the Colombian National Police, and many others, are public security forces that are integrated into their defense departments.

But there is a difference: the Italian Carabinieri are 210 years old, the Spanish Civil Guard is a century and a half old, all of the above have been in operation for more than a hundred years, beyond the political vicissitudes, some of them catastrophic, that these countries have experienced. The National Guard is five years old, it must be consolidated and its legal relationship with the Defence must be fully established, and its members, its police, its middle and high commands come from there. The first generation of officers of the National Guard, specifically trained in Defence with a police vision, has just graduated. All those nations we were talking about do that, the difference is that they have dozens of generations trained and we are just starting. You cannot reinvent the country and its institutions every six years.

In relation to all this, at the head of the CNI, the intelligence area that replaced the CISEN, will be a very good official, very close to Omar García Harfuch (who will have control of that agency), this is Francisco Almazán Barocio, who comes from the intelligence areas of the defunct Federal Police and who during this six-year term was in charge of the investigative police of the capital’s prosecutor’s office, he was part of a team with the murdered Milton Morales who was in public security.

Information and intelligence will be key to the strategy that is to be implemented in the future. Not only with the control of CNI by García Harfuch from the security secretariat, but also because in that secretariat there will be concentrated some 18 thousand elements of a special force to give muscle to his operations, we will have to wait to see what control he has over the investigative police and over the Financial Intelligence Unit that, institutionally, must remain under the umbrella of the Treasury, but that operationally can be very close to security (as it did at the time with Santiago Nieto). The coordination of intelligence could take a format very similar to that proposed at the time by Carlos Humberto Toledo and that was never finalized, neither with Fox nor with Peña Nieto.

Model Emma

It was announced that Emma Coronelthe Wife of El Chapo Guzmanwill open and close as model he parade of the April Black Diamonds Collectionin the Fashion Week in Milan, Italya haute couture house that combines, say its owners, “luxury perfection, elegance and audacity.” The press release says that the El Chapo’s wifethat came out a few months ago prisonwith “her powerful yet elegant walk, will bring the collection to life, and we can’t wait to see her walk the runway with her signature poise and confidence. Emma has always embodied the essence of haute couture and this is yet another testament to her incredible influence on the world of style and glamour.”

What is the message? Is drug trafficking chic, elegant, influential and glamorous, or is it just morbid?. It is not an isolated event. On the day of the Grito in the Zócalo, a band, MS, performed, which plays narcocorridos in its repertoire. Canelo Álvarez in Las Vegas at his entrance, Banda Régida, performing a song composed for the Chapitos. Afterwards, let’s not say that crime does not also have social support.

More from the same author: