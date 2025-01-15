TikTok plans to shut down its app to US users on Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app could go into effect, The Information has reported, unless the Supreme Court moves to block it.

If TikTok closes for all US users, the result would be different than what the law requires. The law would only prohibit new downloads of TikTok from the Apple or Google app stores, while current users could continue using the app for some time.

Under TikTok’s plan, people who try to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, the report says, citing people familiar with the matter.

TikTok also plans to give users the option to download all of their data so they can take a record of their personal information with them, according to the report. TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.









President Joe Biden had signed a law in April last year that forced Bytedance to sell its assets in the United States before January 19, 2025 or face a nationwide ban.

The companies have requested, at a minimum, a stay of enforcement of the law, which they say violates the First Amendment protection of the U.S. Constitution against government restriction of free speech.

TikTok stated in a court filing last month that it estimates a third of the 170 million Americans who use its app would stop accessing the platform if the ban lasts a month.