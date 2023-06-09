According to the “WSJ”, the tool, which is being called “Project 92”, was presented internally in a meeting

Meta is developing a platform to compete with Twitter. The tool was presented to employees in a meeting on Thursday (8.Jun.2023), according to the Wall Street Journal.

Chris Cox, Director of Product at big tech, said the application – which is being called Project 92 internally – is a “response” parent company from Instagram to Twitter.

He stated that the company heard from creators and public figures about the need for a platform “sensibly managed”.

Meta is negotiating with personalities such as Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama to publicize the tool, which the company hopes to launch “as soon as you can”according to WSJ.