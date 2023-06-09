On May 31, NASA’s first public meeting on what is commonly known as ‘UFOs’ was held, in which he explained that So far there is no evidence to confirm the existence of extraterrestrials.

However, this June 9, a case of a family that perceived what would be ‘Unidentified anomalous phenomena’, as defined by NASA, was known.

It all happened on April 30. when a citizen of Las Vegas, United States, informed the Police that he had seen something very strange, clarifying that what he had witnessed was not a human, according to the portal 8 News Now.

In fact, A police body camera also captured, around 11:50 pm, an object in the sky, which projected a light.

At 39 minutes after the first call, the police authorities received another notice from a member of a family who also witnessed what could be observed in the sky. The aforementioned media obtained the recording of the call:

– So, there are two people, or two guys who are in your backyard-, asked the policeman who answered the call.

– Right, and they are very big. They’re like eight feet, nine feet, ten feet. I don’t know, they look like aliens to us-described who had witnessed the event.

8 News Now he stated that he had tried to talk to the family so that he could give them an interview about what they had witnessed that night; however, they did not have much luck, since they stopped answering calls and opening the doors of their house after they were told about the possibility of clarifying what had happened.

Angel, one of the witnesses and members of the family spoke publicly. He described the creatures as “a greenish-gray being with large eyes and long legs. He said that the creatures’ deep breaths were audible and that he froze in place as he stared at the entity, unable to move,” according to the aforementioned outlet.

After what happened, a few days later, the family began to be visited by members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, with the aim of investigating the scene. Also, the family stated that they began to see people belonging to the government hanging around their house in a car.



It is not yet known if what happened was real or not, given that the Police deny their participation in the visit to the family; however, there are some agents who believe the word of those who witnessed the event.

Secret government program has spaceships and aliens

last June 6 The statements were made known by a former official of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, David Grusch, in which he talks about alleged spaceships and aliens possessed by the secret government program.

“We are definitely not alone”. “When you recover something that crashed or crashed, sometimes you come across dead pilots. Believe it or not, as fantastic as it sounds, it is true,” Grush said, according to 8 News Now.

