The Met 2023, the long-awaited red carpet, took place at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, and this year celebrated the late king of haute couture, Karl Lagerfeld. Movie stars Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, Nicole Kidman, Gleen Close, among others, and music figures such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa paraded for the flashes. The Australian Oscar winner wore a pink dress by Chanel, which he first wore in an ad for the brand nearly two decades ago. “I’m so glad I can still use it,” Kidman said.

Leto coincided on the catwalk with Hathaway. The actress from The Devil dresses fashionably and The Princess Diaries laughed out loud when she saw the Oscar winner in an outfit inspired by Choupette, the designer’s famous cat and heiress to his fortune.

“This cat belonged to a friend who asked my servant (sic) if she could take care of her for two weeks when she was going on a trip. When she returned, she did not recover Choupette. She had another cat, and Choupette became the best-known cat in the world, but also the richest. Choupette is the center of my world. She is a kind of Greta Garbo, she has something unforgettable, ”Karl Lagerfeld declared to Vanity Fair.

For her part, the North American was a trending topic on social networks for wearing a white dress signed by Atelier Versace. Glenn Close appeared with an Erdem design that had a long tail and needed help to get up to the ceremony. “The line was so long that he needed the help of five people to get up the stairs from the Metropolitan Museum”, says El País about the actress of The Wife.

Despite the festive tone of the edition, it was recalled that Lagerfeld also caused controversy, precisely because of his comments towards women. The designer told German magazine Focus in 2009 that “nobody wanted to see women with curves,” and he called women who watch runway shows criticizing models “fat moms.” TO Harper’s Bazaar declared in 2009 that Coco Chanel “was not ugly enough to be a feminist”.

Thus, andrew boltoncurator of Monday’s show, commented. “The show focuses on Karl the designer, his work and not on his statements. We have not included any of his most controversial or offensive comments,” AFP reported.

