The delegation of the National Center of Meteorology, headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union, participated in the thirty-seventh annual meeting of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting, which included heads and delegates of Arab meteorological centers and a number of experts and specialists in this field, dealt with many topics related to meteorological activities and services in Arab countries, including aviation meteorology, meteorological awareness and information, management of weather and climate risk information, training and capacity building, the Arab strategy for meteorological services, and the Arab Forecast Forum. Climate and cooperation with the relevant authorities and others.

The meeting discussed the importance of Arab coordination in the elections of the General Conference of the World Meteorological Organization, scheduled for the end of May, as the UAE nominated His Excellency Dr. Meteorologist and permanent representative of the UAE to the Organization.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous held a series of meetings with officials of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and heads of Arab meteorological centers. He also participated in the meeting of the Executive Office and the ministerial meeting of the Arab Council of Ministers concerned with meteorological and climate affairs.

Al Mandous said: “Our participation in this meeting comes within the framework of the UAE’s interest in strengthening joint Arab action in the field of meteorology and supporting the efforts made at the level of the Arab world to develop meteorological activities and improve the quality and reliability of weather forecasting services, in coordination with other Arab national meteorological facilities.”

He pointed out that the Arab Permanent Committee for Meteorology in the League of Arab States plays a very important role in the concerted efforts of Arab countries towards the integration of services provided in the field of meteorology, taking unified positions on climate change issues, reducing the risks of natural disasters, and implementing the initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General “Early Warning”. for all” in the countries of the region.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and to all heads and delegates of the Arab meteorological centers that are members of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee for their support and support for him to assume the position of presidency of the World Meteorological Organization.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Fathallah, Director of the Department of Environment and Meteorology at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, praised the distinguished role played by the UAE in supporting meteorological activities at the level of the Arab world by launching several initiatives that contribute to addressing important issues related to weather. Climate change, encouraging scientific research, building national capacities, and strengthening the early warning system of natural disasters.

He stressed that the candidacy of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous for the presidency of the World Meteorological Organization will reflect positively on the organization’s work by preserving its gains and continuing its vital role in terms of dealing with the effects of climate change and reducing the risks of natural disasters caused by weather.

The meeting issued a closing statement appreciating the initiative of His Excellency Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, “Early Warning for All” as a mechanism to adapt to climate changes and reduce the risks arising from the weather, stressing the Arab countries’ keenness to interact positively with the initiative by calling for the application of best practices for early warning systems. In the countries of the region, developing and modernizing their meteorological services, as well as exchanging experiences and best practices between them in the field of early warning systems and the policies based on them.

It is noteworthy that the National Center of Meteorology in the UAE is a member of the World Meteorological Organization and its Executive Council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Team for Tsunami Warning in the Indian Ocean, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for the Indian Ocean of the organization, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers concerned with meteorological and climate affairs, and the Permanent Arab Committee for Meteorology. In addition to its presidency of the Union of the second region (Asia).