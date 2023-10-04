Mestre Bus: acquired two coach black boxes

Two black boxes were acquired from the electrical vehicle

The driver’s latest post on Facebook: “Shuttle to Venice”

Shuttle to Venice” Rizzotto had written in his last post on Facebook. In the following hours, as the news of the accident spread, increasingly worried messages from friends appeared under the post, who knew that was the line taken from Alberto. “Reply”, “Please let me hear from you” we read in the messages left without a reply.

Mestre Bus: first aid chief, ‘118 simulation with overturned vehicle in 2022’

“Looking back, it’s incredible, but last year we did an emergency simulation with an overturned bus. I must say that after last night’s accident, with 50% victims, the rescue machine reacted very well in Mestre. simulation had involved the emergency room, the 118 of Mestre, the fire brigade and the civil protection”. So to Adnkronos Health Biagio Epifani, head of the emergency room of Mirano and president of Simeu, Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu) of the Veneto Today, after yesterday’s maxi emergency, “the situation is under control – continues Epifani – when these events occur there is an immediate response, last night we notified the waiting rooms that those who did not have immediate needs, white codes and green, they could pass again and no one protested. They showed up in the emergency room, it was 8pm, the specialist doctors who had taken off from their shift and were fully available showed up. Those who were already in Venice said he would take the ferry and return. This is public health that doesn’t ask for money but to work as best as possible”, he concludes.

Massacre in Mestre, the driver had taken service 90 minutes earlier. The reconstruction of the facts

Tragedy just before 8pm last night at Mestrea electric bus he falls from an overpass and falls 30 metres, the final result is dramatic: 21 dead and 15 injured, including two children and the driver of the medium. On board the bus there was a group of foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, French, Croatians and Germans, who were returning to Marghera after having been in Venice. The vehicle crashed after touching electricity wires he immediately became a ball of fireor due to battery overheating. There is a video that shows the Mestre bus accident. And the images immortalize a maneuver defined as “strange” in its dynamics. The cameras record him while he is on the right side of the roadway of the Vempa overpass. Those who have seen it say that the electric bus from the La Linea company performs an “excessive” or “improper” maneuver.

The same impression was given by a witness who he was driving a car behind the bus. While the firefighters last night were still trying to extract the vehicle’s video card. The driver was called Alberto Rizzotto, he was from Treviso and was 40 years old. He died in the accident. Massimo Fiorese, the company’s chief executive, said Rizzotto had taken office shortly before the crash. The ride had been booked by 16 people. According to Fiorese, who spoke to Corriere della Sera, the electric bus that crashed at 7.39pm from the elevated section of the slip road that connects Mestre to Marghera and the A4 motorway was one year old. “He took people from Piazzale Roma And he was taking them back to campsitesor, in Marghera, in what was once called Jolly. They had booked the ride in 16, but evidently bad luck would have it even someone who hadn’t booked got on and when he saw the bus arriving, a nice big one, with lots of seats, he got on anyway”, he says.

Then he talks about the footage of the accident: “The bus is almost at a standstill when it hits the guardrail. I think the driver had a illness, because otherwise I can’t explain it. In the video you can see that the bus is almost at a standstill, the guardrail is thin, not the most modern and structured ones, and the bus weighed a lot because it was an electric one. The impact was fatal“. The hypothesis of the driver being ill is the most probable one for now. There is also talk of an audio broadcast via Whatsapp in the area between Venice and Mestre in which the voice of a woman says she knows who the driver was and where he worked.

Then he talks about witnesses who would have seen the bus catches fire “on the flyover ramp”. And the driver couldn’t stop “because he was squeezed between other cars in the queue”. No element to date accredits this reconstruction and the related dynamics. According to the findings on the asphalt there are no signs of braking. The victims were headed to an accommodation facility in the area, the “Hu” campsite in Marghera. Four young Germans were saved by chance: “We were delayed. We were supposed to take the next bus. But it didn’t arrive. Then we found out…”. The campsite advertises a shuttle service to get to Venice in 15 minutes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

