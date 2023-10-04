Karol G has surprised his fans by spreading the list of countries in the region, which he will reach in 2024 with ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful LATAM Tour’. The artist’s tour will begin in February at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City and will take ‘La Bichota’ to several cities. In this way, a date for Venezuela is confirmed. Find out in the following note all the details of the artist’s next visit to the Caribbean country.

Where will Karol G perform in Venezuela?

The ‘Bichota’ singer will be performing at the Simón Bolívar Monumental stadiumfrom Caracas, on March 22, 2024.

Karol G presented the list of countries he will visit with his tour in 2024. Photo: Karolg/Instagram

What prices will the tickets for the Karol G concert have?

It is expected that in the coming weeks more information will be released about the upcoming concert of Karol G which will take place in the city of Caracas. The artist will also perform in Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Brazil.

What is the Monumental Simón Bolívar stadium like?

The Simón Bolívar Monumental stadium was inaugurated on February 2, 2023. It is one of the most modern and majestic sports structures in Latin America and will be the venue for one of Karol G’s concerts.

The teams Licey Tigers and Sugarcane growers of Los Mochis They were in charge of the first official confrontation that took place on the field when the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series took place.

The Monumental Simón Bolívar stadium was inaugurated in the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series. Photo: diffusion.

