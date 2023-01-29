Messina Denaro, the magistrates: “Cosa Nostra is thinking about the new boss. Conspiracy theories? There are also those who say that the earth is flat”

“The recent extraordinary result obtained by the State with the arrest, after thirty years of searches, of an important fugitive from the Corleonese wing of “Cosa nostra””, must not make us sin of easy optimism, since the danger of falling back into the worries of a historical period which, by some, one believes is now behind us, is in reality always present”. This was stated by the acting attorney general of Caltanissetta Antonino Patti, illustrating his report on the occasion of the inauguration of the judicial year, in reference to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro under trial in Caltanissetta as the instigator of the 1992 massacres. In the meantime, Caltanissetta, led by Salvatore De Luca, continues to investigate the massacres of 1992. “Even after a long time – underlined Patti – she strongly wants to shed light on the scenarios of those years and on aspects that, even today, appear to be wrapped up in a evil mist”.

From Palermo, instead, the chief prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia speaks: “Cosa Nostra is now in an objective situation of profound difficulty which also derives from the investigations carried out and which led to the capture of Messina Denarobut I have a duty – he specifies – in my capacity as anti-mafia district attorney, to remember that it is far from defeated”. Words reported by La Stampa, which continues: “At this moment – while we are talking – the current investigative evidence they show us that there is great tension within the organization aimed at attempting yet another restructuring, at the reconstitution of its top structure, what – in media language – we can define the Cupola, the provincial commission of Cosa Nostra”.

As La Stampa explains, De Lucia also says that “no one can think that the Cosa Nostra has been defeated. I’m worried because I’ve heard this from authoritative exponents of the judiciary, not obviously the Sicilian one. Indeed – he adds – the signals that come from all the investigative activities in progress go exactly in the opposite direction: be careful to pass on the wrong message. This is the time to intensify efforts to bring about the defeat of Cosa Nostra, not limiting oneself to intermittently expressing satisfaction with the result, albeit very important, that has been achieved”. And then he takes it out on the controversy: “There are also those who say that the earth is flat, but speculation and conspiracy theories are doomed to defeat”.

Messina Denaro, the lovers are investigated. Searched two mysterious women

Meanwhile, writes the Corriere della Sera, the investigation continues. In the viewfinder are the alleged lovers of the boss. “The two women are very different from each other, both middle-aged, both workers, but one with long black hair, the other blonde with short hair. “You’re crazy, go away,” the first told us, looking out from the balcony, angry but politely, with the 70,000-euro luxury car parked under the house,” Corriere della Sera said.

According to what Corriere writes, “the woman, a small businesswoman, was seen this week leaving the carabinieri barracks in viale Risorgimento accompanied by a friend. The investigators, according to what has been reconstructed, would have already been at her house photos of the rooms» and they would have done the same by searching the house of the other one, the blonde with short hair, a merchant”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

