America He already won in the Closing Tournament 2023 and in what way. Those led by ‘Tano’ Ortíz did not tempt their hearts and swept Mazatlán by a score of 6-0.
Only less than 5 minutes were enough for the capital team to account for the last place in the general classification. The goals were the work of Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Henry Martin (hat-trick), Richard Sánchez
With this victory, America reached 6 points, which are the result of three draws (Querétaro, Toluca, Puebla) and one victory (Mazatlán). Once again, the American fans have been filled with illusions and are looking for this tournament to be the cash to get the long-awaited title.
Likewise, with this scoring streak, those from Coapa reached 9 goals, being one of the best clubs in attack, only below Pachuca, which has 10 goals so far in the Clausura.
Likewise, and after not having won in the contest, on Twitter the fans praised the Azulcrema team. Netizens were happy with the exhibition shown, since until a week ago they even asked for the head of coach Fernando Ortíz.
