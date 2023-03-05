Matteo Messina Denaro during his fugitive dispensed orders to his sister Rosalia, arrested in recent days. “You only have to meet Parmigiano once – the boss wrote to his sister about the money that the boss wanted to put back into his personal deposit – and tell him that no one wants to pack it, that the 40,000 euros loaned out will be returned as soon as the complicated or the rough returns. sells one of his properties already put up for sale”.

The 40,000 euros that the Cosa Nostra boss had used “for an emergency” and that he wanted to add back to the fund of about 120,000 euros to “feel more relaxed”. “The money they had wasn’t enough for me, I needed these 40 – he wrote in a pizzino for his sister-. So there are 85 thousand left and this is a problem, they are few, I must have a bigger deposit, otherwise where am I going to crash? I’m not covered the way I want.”

The police forces are now trying to retrace the paths marked by those numbers to find the “treasure” of the still unidentified boss. What appears certain is that the ex-fugitive’s sister was involved for at least 10 years in the management of the cash registers, in maintaining communications with other parts of Cosa Nostra through the use of pizzini and, in the last two years, to follow the oncological therapy to which the brother was undergoing.

About two months after the arrest of the boss, the arrest of his sister Rosalia marked a new starting point for trying to decipher the “nicknames” relating to people in business with Cosa Nostra often mentioned in the notes that the fugitive sent to his sister . Ciliegia, Condor, Malato, Parmigiano, Grezzo and Complicato could be “financiers” of the fugitive of the massacre, people who could have remained in business with Messina Denaro and have allowed him to sustain himself during these 30 years.

Another still obscure point is the use made of those 40 thousand euros taken from the cash boxes available to the mafia boss. “Those 40 thousand from the W, I told you about this in the letter that you had to read immediately – Messina Denaro wrote to his sister -. So you know what I bought with these 40 thousand”.