Real Madrid is clear that they are even behind in terms of the renewal of the squad and that is why for the summer market the whole of the capital of Spain will move through the transfer market to sign new people, mainly young players who can give the club a new face and offer a future to those from the capital of Spain in the short and long term.
A few days ago we informed you that one of the names managed by the current Champions League champion is that of the young sensation of La Liga, Gabriel Veiga, a Celta de Vigo player who is living an exceptional year, with a sporting level and numbers that are very low. on top of those that the bulk of the squad has established and that has attracted the attention of everyone within the white house. The information stated that ‘Gabri’ was plan B for Jude Bellingham, but the scenario has changed.
Sources report that Real Madrid could sign Veiga no matter what happens with Jude Bellingham. The plan would be to pay Celta de Vigo the exit option of 40 million euros that the 20-year-old has in the contract and assign him to a team of a higher level than Celta for one season, that is, they value the player one to the team until 2024, but they would finalize his signature from now on avoiding fights with all the Premier League teams that already want him in their ranks.
