Messi, who won the World Cup with his country at the end of last year, outperformed Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, his colleague in Paris Saint-Germain, and the other Frenchman, Karim Benzema, the Spanish Real Madrid player, who did not participate with his country in the last World Cup finals due to injury.

Messi, 35, scored seven goals during the World Cup and won his second Golden Ball in the tournament after he led Argentina to victory in the final 4-2 over France on penalties after extra time ended in a 3-3 draw, in what newspapers described as one of the best final matches in history. Argentina won the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Benzema made their debuts among the final shortlist.