Lionel Messi shines at Inter Miami. Since his arrival at the North American team, the Argentine ten has been a great sensation, managing to excite the fans of the pink team with winning a title after the constant goals that the current world champion has scored in the last three games.

Messi’s great moment at Inter Miami has turned all eyes towards that club, in which the presence of the Argentine has been a sensation, managing to bring together great sports and entertainment stars at the DRV PNK stadium.

Now, the one who joined that list of those who went to see Lionel Messi was the Colombian singer, Maluma, who was at the Inter Miami facilities and received the artist there, in a meeting that was emotional for both.

The striking thing was that, in the midst of his affection, Maluma was moved and Messi noticed it.

Messi warned Maluma

in the meeting, Messi gave Maluma a big hug and the ‘staff’ gave the Colombian the choice if he wanted the Argentine’s shirt or his with his name, to which the singer was blunt and said that the world champion’s.

After having exchanged the shirts, Messi signed it for him, but while he stamped the dedication, the Argentine warned Maluma.

“You have to come to the games now, huh. You are near”, said Messi

Maluma, excited, replied: “Yes, yes.”

“NO, I WEAR THE ONE THAT MESSI SAYS” Maluma and a great meeting with Leo that ended with the signing of 10… Of course, the captain warned him that “he has to go watch the games” 🤣🇦🇷🇨🇴 .📹 @maluma pic.twitter.com/042dNNiIbm – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 5, 2023

