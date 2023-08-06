The decree aimed at remove the ceiling of 240,000 euros for the Strait of Messina it concerns only the employees of the company. This is what is learned from sources close to the Strait of Messina company.

This provision, which has already been in force for some time for other initiatives in the infrastructure sector, is necessary, the same sources explain, for the Strait of Messina so that it can acquire personnel with adequate engineering, legal and economic skills to manage the challenge of one of the largest infrastructure projects ever built. Strait of Messina, as required by law, will be equipped with personnel seconded by Anas and Rfi.

“The Meloni government puts resources on the work not on the salary of the managers” Senator Raffaella Paita, national coordinator of Italia Viva, writes on her social networks. “I venture a prediction. Given Salvini’s abilities, the bridge will not be built and the only thing that will remain of this affair will be the golden salaries of the company’s managers. The ceiling of 240,000 euros introduced by the Renzi government is sacrosanct, out of all logic to blow it up”.