The presenter Jimmy Kimmel and the actor Matt Damon, known for their love-hate relationship in front of the cameras, starred in one of the most hilarious moments of the 2024 Oscars gala, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, on March 10. All this thanks to the complicity of Messithe star dog of the movie 'Anatomy of a fall', French film that ended up taking the award for best original screenplay and was also competing for best film of the year.

What happened to Messi, the dog from 'Anatomy of a Fall', and Matt Damon at the 2024 Oscars?

It all started with the cunning of Jimmy Kimmel who was the master of ceremonies at the 2024 Oscars. The presenter wanted to play a joke on his friend Matt Damon and decided to take advantage of the opportunity to use the beloved dog Messi for this purpose. The actor did not attend the ceremony, despite being one of the stars of the award-winning film 'Oppenheimer“; however, Kimmel did not want to miss the opportunity to have fun at his expense and put him in the center of attention.

The viral moment occurred when 'Anatomy of a Fall' star Messi was shown raising his paw and apparently urinating on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right at the end of the awards ceremony.. This moment caused a sensation among the public present at the gala and made everyone have fun with the moment that went viral on social networks.

The friendship between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon has been the subject of recurring jokes in the world of entertainment. And this occurrence added a touch of humor to the prestigious Oscars ceremony. Without a doubt, this moment became one of the most talked about and remembered of the night, demonstrating once again Kimmel's ability to surprise and entertain the audience.

Why was it believed that Messi, the dog, would not go to the 2024 Oscars?

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Messi's alleged absence from the 2024 Oscars was going to occur due to complaints filed by several competing studios. It was believed that the dog's popularity could have an undue impact on voters' decisions, which could affect the fairness of the competition.

Before the 2024 Oscars ceremony, Messi participated in the nominees' luncheon, held on February 12. During this event, he had endearing encounters with figures such as Billie Eilish and Bradley Cooper, in addition to starring in a curious scene with Ryan Gosling.

Laura Martin, Messi's trainer and owner, shared her impressions about the attention the dog has received in the United States. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin commented: “All this attention started in Cannes. There were a few interviews in France, but what we've been experiencing here in the United States (with the attention paid to Messi and his performance) goes beyond what we anticipated. “That’s probably the most you can achieve in this field.”