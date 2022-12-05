The photo mode and finally available in God of War Ragnarokvia a update which introduces a feature long awaited by the owners of the game, who couldn’t wait to be able to take some fantastic photos of the latest adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

“Ever since God of War Photo Mode came out, we’ve been blown away by the talent and passion of the community at video game photographers who have rallied around this game,” senior community manager Grace Orlady wrote.

“From relaxing moments with Kratos and Atreus to images of elegant and brutal combat with ice and blood flying everywhere, the many photographers who shoot God of War have been a constant source of inspiration for our team.”

Photo mode can be activated at any time and allows you to hide characters and change their facial expressions, as well as adjust settings such as depth of field, focal length, camera rotation, aperture and focus distance On fire.

There are also options to change exposure values, vividness and saturation, add film grain and vignetting: all elements capable of adding liveliness and character to our shots.