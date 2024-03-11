Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

The Defense Committee is discussing the Bundeswehr wiretapping scandal. The controversial Taurus delivery also plays a role.

Berlin – On Monday afternoon (March 11th, from 5:00 p.m.), the Bundestag's Defense Committee will discuss the intercepted conversation of Air Force officers about a possible Taurus delivery, which Ukraine has been demanding for months, in a special meeting. The question is how the conversation was recorded by Russia.

The question of Taurus delivery to Ukraine itself is also likely to be discussed at the meeting. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) rejects it on the grounds that it would put Germany in the Ukraine war could be drawn in. In the intercepted conversation, the participants contradicted Scholz's statement that Bundeswehr soldiers had to be involved in Taurus missions through Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to soldiers during a visit to the Special Forces Command (KSK) of the Bundeswehr. © Marijan Murat/dpa

Bundeswehr wiretapping affair and Taurus delivery: Scholz is criticized

Before the special session on the Taurus wiretapping, the Union called for comprehensive clarification. The federal government must make it clear why Scholz had warned for weeks about war involvement in a Taurus delivery, while Air Force officers did not see this danger, said the defense policy spokesman for the Union faction, Florian Hahn (CSU), on Monday ARD-“Morning magazine”. There are “a whole lot of unanswered questions” here.

It must be clarified why assessments by Air Force experts did not reach the Chancellor or why Scholz “dismissed them” and “decided against Taurus for other reasons,” demanded Hahn.

In conversation in IPPEN.MEDIA Hahn also becomes clear: “Chancellor Scholz’s entire demeanor is inconsistent, fuels unnecessary fears among the German population and is increasingly becoming a stress test for our country and also his coalition,” he said. Scholz initially handled false information and stirred up fears of war by referring to the supposed need for German soldiers in Ukraine for a Taurus delivery. “This is wrong, as evidenced by the intercepted air force conversation,” emphasized the CSU politician.

Taurus ring exchange for Ukraine would be possible: Great Britain makes an offer

In the meantime, Great Britain has approached Germany with a proposal. Foreign Minister David Cameron told the German Chancellor in an interview South German newspaper opened a door at the weekend: his country was determined to “work closely with our German partners to help Ukraine,” he said. A barter trade that could allay Scholz's concerns about the arms deliveries cannot be ruled out.

In a so-called ring exchange, Germany would give Taurus cruise missiles to Great Britain – and London, in turn, would deliver further Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Germany could thus indirectly support Ukraine without the long-range Taurus cruise missiles being delivered to the war zone. “We are prepared to look at all options to achieve the maximum effect for Ukraine,” Cameron said. But he “will not give any details and will tell our opponents what we are planning.”

Baerbock comments: Traffic lights disagree on exchanging rings

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is open to the suggestion of her British colleague Cameron. “That would be an option,” said the Green politician on Sunday evening (March 10th) in the ARD-Show “Caren Miosga”. At the same time, she made it clear that she would also support Taurus deliveries to Ukraine.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil sees it differently. The European partners should concentrate on finally producing more ammunition and supplying it to Ukraine, said Klingbeil on Monday ARD-“Morning Magazine”. “That’s what everyone should focus on and no other debates,” Klingbeil said when asked about a ring exchange. (so with dpa/AFP)