Leo Messi was chambered in Rennes, he who has been compared to a walking champion.

PSG showed a very disappointing face in Rennes this Sunday in Ligue 1. Bowing 2-0, the Ile-de-France club hardly shone, like its much feared attacking trio. Messi, Mbappé and Neymar have hardly shone, even if the French is less criticized by observers, who on the other hand are bent on the “Yohann Diniz de Rosario”. Leo Messi has indeed been compared to the famous French walking champion by Sofiane Zouaoui, columnist for Winamax and the club of 5 has such a sharp pen.

” Well to winnow Mbappé but fortunately he is there next to the duo of technical wrecks Di Maria – Neymar and Yohann Diniz from Rosario. It’s messy but the danger, mobility, it is him, “stressed Sofiane Zouaoui, who evokes a Messi version” playmobil “during this match lost by Paris in Brittany. And Bam.