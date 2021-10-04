ROME. The exit polls on the administrative elections give the center-left candidates ahead in all the big cities with Roberto Gualtieri going head to head with the center-right candidate Michetti in Rome and a clear advantage over the other two candidates, including the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi. Michetti is given 27-31% for Opinio-Rai and 24-28% for Skytg24) while Gualtieri 26.5-30.5% for Rai and 26-30% for Skytg24. According to the exit polls, center-left candidates could win already in the first round in Milan (Sala is given at 54-58% for Opinio-Rai and 51-55% for Skytg24), Bologna (Lepore at 61-65% for Rai, 59-63% for Skytg24) and Naples (Manfredi 57-61% for Rai and 49-53% for Skytg24). In Turin a ballot is looming with the center-left candidate Lo Russo, however, with a clear advantage. In Calabria, where you vote for the president of the Region, the center-right Occhiuto has a clear advantage, to which 46.5-50.5 of the consensus would go.

In Turin Paolo Damilano is between 38 and 42%. Stefano Lo Russo 43-47%, Valentina Sganga 6-10%, Angelo D’Orsi 2-4%. Other candidates 3-5%. It is a head to head in Rome for the race at the Campidoglio between Enrico Michetti, candidate for the center-right, who according to the first Rai exit poll is between 27 and 31%, and Roberto Gualtieri, candidate of the Democratic Party, which stands in a range between 26.5 and 30.5%. According to the first Rai exit poll, Raggi-Calenda are almost aligned in third place for the race to the Capitol. Both would be in a range between 16.5 and 20.5% of the votes. At the regional in Calabria the center-right candidate Roberto Occhiuto is in the lead with 46.5-50.5%, followed by the center-left candidate Amalia Cecilia Bruni 24-28%. Luigi de Magistris is at 21-25%. The polling stations for the elections held between yesterday and today closed at 3 pm. According to the I exit poll “Consorzio Opinio Italia per la Rai” (coverage of the sample 80%), the candidate Matteo Lepore is in the lead, supported among others by Pd and M5s, at 61-65%, followed by the center-right candidate Fabio Battistini is at 26.5-30.5%. In Milan Giuseppe Sala is at 51-55% and Luca Bernardo at 32-36%. Layla Pavone is at 2-6%, Gianluigi Paragone at 3 -7% and other candidates at 3-5%. In Trieste the outgoing center-right mayor, Roberto Dipiazza, is at 46-50% while the center-left candidate Francesco Russo is at 29-33%. Alessandra Richetti candidate of the M5s is at the 2-4% Riccardo Laterza is at 9-13%.

It was voted for the renewal of 1,192 municipal administrations, for the supplementary rooms of the Chamber (XII district of Tuscany, single-member constituency 12 – Siena and in the district XV Lazio 1, single-member constituency 11 – Rome – Primavalle district) and for the regional ones in Calabria; 12,147,040 voters called to the polls, distributed in 14,505 sections. Now the scrutiny operations will begin and the ascertainment of the number of definitive voters for each consultation will begin, proceeding in the order, in the municipalities concerned, first to the scrutiny for the supplementary Chamber of the Chamber and then, without interruption, to the scrutiny for the administrative ones. For Calabria precedence to the regional, the ballot for the administrative is postponed to tomorrow at 9.

The challenges that matter most are those in the six regional capitals – Bologna, Milan, Naples, Rome, Turin and Trieste – then the game of the Regionals in Calabria and two by-elections of the Chamber, in the 12th district of Tuscany (12 single-member constituency – Siena ), where Enrico Letta is a candidate, and in the XV Lazio 1 district (single-member constituency 11 – Rome – Primavalle district). The big players voted yesterday morning: everyone observed the rule of silence, limiting themselves to an appeal on social media to participate, to avoid the risk of affirmation of the non-voting party. Enrico Letta posted the image of two crossed fingers, Giuseppe Conte, also on social media, urged everyone to vote, recalling that “voting is the most elementary and at the same time most decisive gesture for exercising democratic rights”, to be performed “with joy”.

According to Giorgia Meloni, “at a time when our freedoms and rights are being limited, voting is even more the highest democratic expression”. “I have done my duty as a citizen, you?” He concludes. Only Silvio Berlusconi, after having voted in his Milanese seat, talked with the reporters talking about Quirinale, the federation of the center-right and hoping for primaries for the future selection of mayoral candidates. An electoral round troubled by the Fanpage affair, the journalistic investigation into the relations between the Brothers of Italy and milanese extremist circles.