Al Ain (WAM)

The activities of the “Sons of Pride Camp”, organized by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office in the Ramah area of ​​Al Ain, were concluded yesterday, early last week, with the participation of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court. The camp included many recreational and educational activities, most notably lessons in the basics of camping, strengthening team spirit, teamwork, and practical lessons in the principles and ethics of Arab falconry, in addition to organizing competitions, recreational and educational activities, and other useful activities and events.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun during the camp activities

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, also participated in the events and activities that contribute to refining their skills and talents, enhancing their capabilities and preparing them to be able to contribute to the continuation of the UAE’s march towards excellence and prosperity. The series of camps for the sons of pride aims to develop the leadership, professional and life skills of the sons of martyrs, enhance their cognitive skills, and enable them to be self-reliant. As well as investing the youthful energy of this age group in developing themselves and serving their community.

Martyr’s Monument

At the end of the camp, the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office organized a trip to the martyr’s monument for the participants and their families, and an initiative platform for the proud, where they were briefed on the messages of pride written by citizens and residents to express their feelings towards the martyrs and their families. The Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office had resumed a series of winter camps for the children of martyrs, targeting the age group between 12 and 18 years, in order to contribute to developing leadership skills and enhancing the individual talents and capabilities of the martyrs’ children.