“I thought I would win more, having won the first at just 21. But I didn’t know that injuries would affect so much of my career. It’s bad to think that people only remember me from 25 onwards, when I was the name ‘Owen’ on my shoulders but I wasn’t the real Michael Owen. I had the mentality of one of the best footballers in the world, but my physique was failing me, it was torture. From 10 to 17 I was the strongest in the world , at 18 I scored in a World Cup, at 21 I won the Ballon d’Or. Then that ruptured tendon was the worst injury for me, it made my knee the weak point of my career. I would have preferred to break my leg, but it went like this “.