Twenty years ago, the most important milestone in Michael’s career arrived Owen. The former English striker, only 21 years old, has conquered the Golden Ball and in an interview with Daily Mail recalled the event. Here are his words:
“I thought I would win more, having won the first at just 21. But I didn’t know that injuries would affect so much of my career. It’s bad to think that people only remember me from 25 onwards, when I was the name ‘Owen’ on my shoulders but I wasn’t the real Michael Owen. I had the mentality of one of the best footballers in the world, but my physique was failing me, it was torture. From 10 to 17 I was the strongest in the world , at 18 I scored in a World Cup, at 21 I won the Ballon d’Or. Then that ruptured tendon was the worst injury for me, it made my knee the weak point of my career. I would have preferred to break my leg, but it went like this “.
December 18, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 00:12)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Michael #Owen #Golden #Ball #thought #win #body #gave
Leave a Reply