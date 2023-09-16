The campaign team of US President Joe Biden released an advertisement this Friday in spanglish intended for the millions of Hispanics who can vote in the 2024 presidential elections.

The “For Us” ad stands out, mixing Spanish and English, initiatives that have been able to benefit this community, such as student debt relief and investing in small businesses.

“Look, every Joe Biden program is for us,” says a female voice-over (overlapping) while images of the Democratic president and people representing the Hispanic community are chained together.

“Joe Biden doesn’t fight for the rich, he fights for us,” adds the voice.

Hispanic history is American history. It’s a history that beats in the soul of our nation — and no where is the power of possibilities more evident than in the Hispanic community in the United States. pic.twitter.com/fvqHkJlh6l —President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2023

Part of the message also appears written in white, blue and red letters, the colors of the United States flag.

This ad is part of a million-dollar investment in traditional and digital Hispanic media for the 2024 elections, in which Biden could face his predecessor Donald Trump, the great favorite for the Republican nomination.

Maca Casado, director of the campaign for Hispanic media, assures that The investment attests to the “commitment to winning every vote”.

Hispanics can choose “between MAGA’s extreme agenda that benefits the rich at the expense of working families and President Biden’s agenda that is delivering for our community,” Casado said in a statement.

MAGA is the acronym for the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The message in spanglish It is aimed to the millions of bilingual Latinos in battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia.

According to the Pew Research Center, 34.5 million Latinos could vote in the country at the end of 2022.

Although Hispanics traditionally vote for Democrats, this community’s support for Republicans has increased in recent years, as seen in the 2020 elections with Trump.

The Democratic campaign team has chosen he spanglish on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which through October 15 will honor the contribution of Latinos to the country.

According to the Census Bureau, around 63.7 million Hispanics lived in the United States in 2022, that is, 19% of the country’s population.

AFP