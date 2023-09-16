The SEP 2023 textbooks have monopolized the discussion in recent months. By proposing a radical reform in the public educationhave earned a series of criticism and praise from various sectors of society.

It is about the materialization of the ideas promoted by the New Mexican School. But, beyond what appears in official books and documents, how does it translate into the real practice of the teachers?

In the new episode of Constellationswe talk with David Mezaa teacher leading secondary school groups, about the implications of the New Mexican School in his daily work.

David is also one of the great poets of the generation, so our conversation is full of interesting metaphors, poetic thoughts and philosophical reflections.

Traditionally, teachers worked in isolation and saw everything only through the lens of their discipline, without making relationships with other fields of knowledge.

The NEM, however, proposes breaking down these barriers. It asks teachers to get out of their boxes, get to know the perspective of their colleagues and work in common projects.

“It’s just another school creative and similar to reality” David tells us. “School is the only place where mathematics is not closely linked to literature, biology and history.”

For him, as for many, doing this integration of knowledge is necessary to face current problems.

But how is this expected to be achieved? No matter how enthusiastic we are about the idea, there are certain structural problems that make its implementation difficult.

At what point will 8 or 10 teachers be able to sit down to share their knowledge and plan together? “It is not something that can be achieved in a technical advice on a Friday at the end of the month” David tells us.

The administrative burden increases considerably. Teachers will have to submit the plans for these projects on a monthly basis, while fulfilling their daily obligations.

They are in an uncertain situation that is beyond their control because these reforms do not come from them, but rather are being promoted in a pyramidal manner. government that’s on its way out.

“We teachers are on a Buddhist plane, of non-resistance, letting ourselves be carried by the wind of the six-year period in turn. But for how long?” David reflects.

“The SEP must be depoliticized, have autonomy and worry about leaving education in the hands of academics, pedagogues and teachers, regardless of who is governing.”

In our conversation we delved into this and other questions. You can listen to it on Spotify or in the player on this page. Do not miss it!

