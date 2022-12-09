The National Library of France pays tribute to the French writer Marcel Proust on the centenary of his death, with an exhibition on the writing process of his masterpiece ‘In Search of Lost Time’. In this edition of Carousel des Arts we take a journey through the musical history of Disney through a symphony concert touring France and we will go to a show that made history: the “rock opera” Starmania, which returns to the stage in a new version.

The National Library of France commemorates the 100th anniversary of the death of the French writer Marcel Proust with an exhibition that takes us through the meanders of the work of literary composition through his lost manuscripts. ‘Marcel Proust, the factory of his work’ is an exhibition to discover or reread one of the most important novels of the 20th century, ‘In Search of Lost Time’.

Disney classics in symphonic version

We all know one or many Disney movies. But have you ever paid attention to the musical band of those movies? This is what ‘Disney in concert’ highlights, in which some of the best-known songs that Disney has composed in almost 100 years of existence are interpreted, and which account for the variety of styles and periods in which they have been performed. inspired artists in the world of animation.

Two social dramas at movie premieres

‘Les Pires’ (The Worst), the first feature film by directors Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, tells of shooting with a group of children and adolescents in a poor neighborhood in northern France. ‘Les Pires’ is actually a film within another, sometimes wild, sometimes tender, a self-criticism of the world of the French seventh art and its desire to generate social cinema. This film between reality and fiction was awarded the ‘Un Certain Regard’ prize at the last Cannes film festival.





‘Nos frangins’ (Our brothers) addresses two dramatic deaths on the big screen at the hands of the French police: that of the young Malik Oussekine, during the student demonstrations in 1986, and that of Abdel Benyahia, another young Algerian murdered by the police . The film depicts that tumultuous time in France and the way in which the French Ministry of the Interior tried to hush up these cases. Its director, the Franco-Algerian Rachid Bouchared, also evokes the racism and solidarity of French artists.





‘Starmania’ is back

In our musical chronicle we talk about the return of a work that marked a milestone in the history of French song. Starmania is a “rock opera” composed in the 1980s by Frenchman Michel Berger and Canadian Luc Plamondon. Starmania was a phenomenon 40 years ago and is still a phenomenon today thanks to a new version of this show, under the artistic direction of Thomas Joly.



