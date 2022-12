How did you feel about this article?

Rishi Sunak and Brazilian president-elect spoke for the first time since Lula’s victory in October 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke for the first time since the Brazilian’s victory in the second round of the presidential election.

In a telephone conversation shortly before the match between Brazil and Croatia for the World Cup in Qatar this Friday (9) – the two wished each other good luck in their teams’ matches in the World Cup (England plays France on Saturday ) -, Sunak “reiterated his congratulations on Lula’s victory” in October and both “agreed on the importance of promoting democratic values”, according to a note released by the British government.

According to the communiqué, Lula and Sunak spoke about “strengthening cooperation to address shared priorities”, mainly environmental preservation.

“Both leaders highlighted the importance of taking action to reverse forest loss [na Amazônia]and the president-elect updated the prime minister on his plans to preserve biodiversity and transition to a greener economy,” the note added.