“This is made for any marginalized group you can think of,” Enid Sinclair tells Merlina Addams (Jenna Ortega) at the beginning of the series, referring to the Nunca Más Academy, a space that is the center of operations for Tim’s show. Burton.

And the phrase is not alien to what the director wanted to reflect in his series, while giving it the prominence that Merlina had been asked for for years. Moving away from the image of a torture-loving gothic girl, this time the filmmaker gave her a purpose: to be in charge of bringing the Addams family back to life.

Tim Burton: “I was an excluded among the excluded. And that’s how I felt.”

In an interview with EFE, Tim Burton explained that he chose Merlina because she was similar to him. “She goes to a school for the marginalized, but she is an excluded among the excluded. And that’s how I felt at school, with my parents, with people, with everything, ”he shared.

And in “Merlina” we see that, a filmmaker showing a teenage protagonist who just wants to live her life as it is and get away from the social responsibilities she hates and prefers to avoid.

Although the series focuses on Merlina, we see the entire family. Homer is still the father who supports her, understands and calls her ‘little calamity’ and more nicknames for her. While Morticia seeks to get closer to her daughter, one who only thinks that she wants to transform her into something she does not want to be: the reflection of her perfect mother.

Netflix’s “Merlina” stars Jenna Ortega. Morticia is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Guzman Addams, by Luis Guzman. Photo: composition LR/Jazmín Ceras

When the excluded are the protagonists

As usual, the director once again uses the marginalized as the axis to explain the world of “Merlina”. We can say that the series takes this concept further and explores discrimination and prejudice through each of its characters.

A clear example are the tensions that exist between the excluded and the inhabitants, also known as ‘normies’, of the town of Jericó. They coexist, but it is the ‘normies’ who segregate the excluded for the simple fact that they are not equal to them.

Merlina and those excluded from the Academy Never again. Photo: Netflix

With Merlina as a potential new detective, the series relies on her to push its plot forward. Although the Addams appear, their presence is not transcendental. Of course, they let themselves be missed and it would not be a bad idea if they have a greater presence later on.

The resolution of a mystery, a secret society, murders and the hunt for a monster that holds a good ‘plot twist’ for viewers, is the formula that has managed to entertain an audience that has already ranked fiction among the most watched. from Netflix Peru.

Is it worth watching “Merlina”? Yes. Almost finished in 2022, Netflix gave its users one of its best series of the year. The now fans, already demand a second season.