Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Commentary on the “One Love” armband on Russian state television. © Twitter/@BBCWillVernon

The “One Love” bandage causes discussions at the soccer World Cup in Qatar. The Russian state television now provided an absurd comparison.

Munich – Attacks against Germany on Russian state television are nothing new. In the meantime, they have almost become part of the daily program. Sometimes there are threats of nuclear weapons, sometimes comparisons between Hitler and Chancellor Olaf Scholz and sometimes complaints about Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. But almost every time the state television in Moscow manages to surpass its own absurdity.

The next verbal attack on Germany on Rossija-1 followed, this time with a view to the German national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The focus was on the “One Love” armband, which caused a lot of noise even before the unfortunate opening game against Japan. A guest of the program “60 Minutes” drew a comparison to the Nazi swastika, as did Will Vernon, a journalist with the British broadcaster BBCannounced on Twitter.

“One Love” bandage: guest on Russian state TV draws comparison to swastika

He actually managed to bring together Russian anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and Nazi accusations against Germany and the West. “Here I am listening to a guest of ’60 Minutes’ on Rossiya-1 comparing the ‘One Love’ armband that the German football team wanted to wear in Qatar to a ‘Nazi swastika,'” Vernon wrote on Twitter. And added a photo of the show to his post.

The guest’s comment according to the BBC-Reporter: “Germans are very fond of armbands.” This is a clear reference to swastika armbands worn during the Nazi regime. “It seems that not a day goes by without prominent commentators and hosts on Russian state television calling German officials Nazis or comparing Olaf Scholz to Hitler,” Vernon wrote of the scene.

The contribution of BBC-Journalists do not reveal whether the name of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was mentioned in this context. But that might have been the case. After all, Faeser smuggled a “One Love” armband into the stadium under her blazer and had her picture taken with it. (bb)