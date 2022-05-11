Does Mercedesz Henger already have a boyfriend in Italy? The shots on the web leave no doubt

Without a shadow of a doubt Mercedesz Henger is one of the most talked about competitors in theIsland Of The Famous. Although she has recently landed in Honduras, Eva Henger’s daughter is already building a good relationship with Edoardo Tavassi. However, according to some rumors the girl already has a fiancé. Let’s find out who it is.

It has been a few weeks since Mercedesz Henger became a new one competitor ofIsland Of The Famous yet it has already ended up in the center of the gossip. This time it was a few that made her the protagonist of a gossip images which portray her together with her alleged boyfriend.

All ‘Island Of The Famous 2022Mercedesz Henger and Edoardo Tavassi are getting more and more into tuning. Between the two there seems to be something tender. However, according to some indiscretions that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the daughter of Eva Henger would already be fiancée outside the program conducted by Ilary Blasi.

This was demonstrated by a I photograph from Morning 5 who pinched the two to exchange a tender kiss probably in a club in the city of Milan. The shots circulated on the web date back to a few days before venturing into Honduras. These were the words of the paparazzo:

I’m sorry for Edoardo, but Mercedesz has been busy for some time.

Fulvio Pavanati: who is the alleged boyfriend of Mercedesz Henger

According to images go viral on the web, Henger’s alleged boyfriend would be Fulvio Pavanati. The latter is not a well-known face within the entertainment world. However, we can derive a few information from the caption of his Instagram profile. The boy works in advertising and marketing. In addition, he is also from a sportswear and underwear brand.