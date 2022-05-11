Sara Tommasi replies to Fanpage, it on the article by Britney Spears, here are her statements

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Sara Tommasi that has left the world of the web speechless. On the occasion of a phone call, the woman told herself to “Fanpage.it” releasing some statements regarding the article of Britney Spears. Let’s find out all the details together.

On May 10, 2022, “Fanpage.it“Published a item on Britney Spears naked on her Instagram profile and al comparison with Sara Tommasi. A few days later, the well-known soubrette decided to reply to the online newspaper by revealing some details unpublished from its past.

On the occasion ofinterview, Sara Tommasi revealed to the whole world that she is a completely different person 10 years after her debut in the porn world. However, the I remember those difficult moments never faded. In light of this, on the Britney Spears nude article on Instagram he stated:

When I read your article, I well imagined the comparison between me and Britney Spears in reference to those dark years not too distant in my life.

From that period I remember negative people who made me wrong, but the fault is all mine. The fault is mine because I have allowed these people to take over, to give me the wrong advice. I’m fine now and I know what is right and what is wrong for me.

According to his tale, the historic soubrette claimed that at the time she was undressing naked on the street and on the platforms to be photographed. These are his words:

Absolutely. Publish yourself naked, manage your image that way. It happened to me too. It happened when I was not feeling well that I would start stripping naked on platforms or in the street, I would have my photograph taken. It was not good at the time. So, yeah, for me this stripping naked on platforms is a clear sign of someone not feeling well and maybe they need help.

However, now Sara Tommasi has revealed that she is Well and to have taken his hand again life. Indeed, the woman lives happily with her husband, Antonio Bear.