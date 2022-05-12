Friday, May 13, 2022
Auctions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signature raises baseball price higher than expected

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
The ball was sold at auction in Boston, USA.

Ukraine presidential Volodymyr Zelensky an autographed baseball ball has been sold at auction for more than $ 50,000, or about $ 48,000, says news agency AP. The ball was auctioned at a Boston auction house in the United States. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The price of the baseball ball rose well above forecasts as the purchase price was expected to rise to $ 15,000.

The seller was Randy Kaplan, a well-known collector of baseball balls signed by world leaders. He had received Zelensky’s autograph in 2019.

The one who made the winning bid wants to remain anonymous, but is described as a collector living in the Midwest who is excited that the funds will go to Ukraine for the sale.

Recommended

