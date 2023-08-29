Mercedes, a difficult weekend in Zandvoort

In past years the Mercedes she used to give a decisive turn to her world championships when she returned from the summer break, but this time the Dutch Grand Prix was far from perfect for the men led to the low wall by Toto Wolff. In qualifying held in mixed conditions, Lewis Hamilton finished only 13th, with George Russell 3rd who was not hiding dreams of the podium. The course of the race, with the arrival of the rain, recorded a disastrous first call to the pits by the Mercedes strategists, which forced both drivers to make a complex comeback from the last positions.

Self Hamilton still managed to bring home eight championship points with sixth place under the checkered flag, Russell can complain about an unfortunate puncture that dropped him in last place. All in all, a decidedly uphill race for the team, which still managed to keep second place among the constructors.

Wolff presents the Italian GP

The Silver Arrows dressed in black occupying the place of honor in the classification reserved for teams, ahead of the third Aston Martin by 40 lengths and the fourth Ferrari by 54. The objective for the next race in Monza is to shore up the second position.

Toto Wolff explained: “Zandvoort has been a frustrating weekend. There was potential, but we failed to capitalize on it. We got the call wrong for the transition to Intermediate and this put us in difficulty. From then on, we tried to recover as much as possible. Both riders had recovered well, but then there was a puncture from George. Lost opportunities are annoying, but weekends like this inspire us to come back even stronger. There are many lessons to be learned for the next race and fortunately we won’t have to wait long. Lhe characteristics of the Monza circuit are diametrically opposed to those of Zandvoort and so we’ll see how it goes. The next weekend will also be characterized by a spectacular atmosphere”.