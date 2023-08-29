Fishing | The European Commission wants to ban herring fishing in Finnish waters

The herring fishing ban, if implemented, would collapse Finnish sea fishing. Herring is the main species of commercial fishing in Finland.

European the commission proposes for the year 2024 a complete ban on targeted fishing for herring in the waters near Finland and a ban on salmon fishing between the Åland Islands and Merenkurku. The Finnish Federation of Fisheries announced the commission’s proposal on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, only a small quota would be given to herring for the by-catch obtained in conjunction with the kiloshark fishery.

For salmon, fishing would be regulated with two different quotas. In the Gulf of Pohjan, salmon could only be fished in the Pärämere area, and the quota would be cut by 15 percent. In the Gulf of Finland, salmon fishing should continue and even a small increase in the quota is proposed.

Herring is the main species of commercial fishing in Finland. According to the Finnish Federation of Fisheries, 68 million kilograms of herring were caught in 2022, and its value calculated at fishermen’s prices was 15.5 million euros. If implemented, the fishing ban would collapse Finnish sea fishing and the related fish trade and processing. The decline of sea fishing would also significantly limit the implementation of the domestic fish promotion program included in the government program.

The proposal is justified by the reduction of herring spawning populations below the limit values ​​and the small individual size of herrings.

The Finnish Federation of Fisheries considers the European Commission’s proposals to restrict fishing to be drastically exaggerated compared to the state of the Baltic Sea fish stocks. According to them, the presentations are based on outdated information and assumptions.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) special researcher Jari Raitaniemi according to the matter is related to the interpretation of the sections of the multi-year management plan for the Baltic Sea drawn up by the EU.

“In the spring, the International Marine Research Council ICES came to a different interpretation in its position assessment. Based on that, the recommendations made for the Pohjanlahti herring quota were 48,800–63,000 tons,” says Raitaniemi.

To him, the commission’s proposal sounds drastic.

“The herring stock in the Baltic Sea has clearly decreased from previous years, but the situation is not yet so bad that the fishing should end up with the commission’s proposed zero quota.”

According to Raitaniemi, the background of the commission’s different interpretation is the bad herring years in 2021 and 2022, on the basis of which the management plan for the Baltic Sea was drawn up.

“In the Skäkä Sea, the populations of herring food animals collapsed, which is why the herring starved and a lot of them died. Last winter, the stock was already recovering, which was visible in the samples taken.”

According to Raitaniemi, during the spawning season in the spring, the herrings were in better condition than in previous years and the spawning seemed to have gone well. However, the weather last summer was not favorable for herring.

“An abundant year class is born in a warm year, when there is an early spring and a warm summer. Now the weather was not the best possible.”

The next time the condition of the herring stock in the Baltic Sea will be examined at the turn of September-October.

“The Finnish Environment Agency (Syke) is investigating the fish stocks of the Gulf of Finland and the Red Sea with the marine research vessel Aranda using echo soundings and trawling.”

Next year’s Baltic Sea fishing quotas will be decided at the EU Council of Ministers on 23-24. October Before that, Finland will most likely present a change to the proposal.