E-commerce is today. However, there are still those who hesitate to make transactions on ecommerce platforms, mainly due to mistrust in virtual sellers, which is why in this note we will tell you how to know if a seller is trustworthy on the free market app.

Today, the e-commerce platform of Latin America Mercado Libre has the largest number of daily transactions, due to the great variety of products on offer and the ease of making purchase-sale movements.

Now, despite the great progress that has been made in relation to the use of ecommerce platforms in recent years, there are still those who are reluctant to use them to buy products.

However, as the Mercado Libre app says, making use of the official electronic application will be easier to identify the ratings that other buyers have given a certain seller and, with this, a safer acquisition can be made, since the better rating it has, the greater the guarantee that your transaction will have the result it should have.

For review the ratings and comments of other buyers about a seller in the Mercado Libre appAll you have to do is click on the item you want to purchase on the virtual Latin American e-commerce platform, and go to the bottom of the screen, where the comments that have been made about the seller or their item for sale will appear.

Also, to find out if a Mercado Libre seller is trustworthy, you can go directly to the section “Information about the seller”, where different data will be displayed about the person or company that offers a certain product. In this space you can find data such as the total sales you have made, as well as your location.

Likewise, if you want to have more information about the seller and, with this, know if it is trustworthy, you just have to click on the option “See more information about this seller”. After that, a new screen will open where you can find out about its reputation and the opinions of its buyers.

By following the above recommendations, you will be able to make a safer purchase using the Mercado Libre app, which has, so far, more than 100 million downloads on Android and iOS.

In addition to allowing you to make a more reliable purchase, the following are other benefits offered by the Mercado Libre application:

Receive notifications when a seller responds to your question or complaint, when your purchase is on its way, or when you made a sale. Thanks to the app’s messaging service, everything reaches your cell phone without you having to pay attention to follow-up. Relax: the app tells you everything you need to know.

Save products in the shopping cart, bookmark favorites and have your search history handy in case you found something you liked and want to see it again.

Super fast and easy access to the return system for defective products or those that do not meet expectations.

Share your favorites and build a wish list with the favorites that others know about.

Sell ​​products, services, vehicles and real estate for free. The platform protects your money and offers your buyer different means of payment without their choice affecting you.